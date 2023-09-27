LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A former police officer in Lexington is making a dream of his come true.

“Give back to the people that gave to me,” said Charles Spencer, a former officer with the Asheboro Police Department.

Spencer knows what it is like to give back. He served with the APD for 20 years. Last year, he decided to turn in his badge and do something else.

He opened his store Grit & Grunt Uniform and Tactical In Lexington earlier this month.

“I’m proud of opening. That’s something I’ve been working on for five to 10 years,” Spencer said.

It’s not just officers that Spencer dresses. He offers medical scrubs, chef uniforms and even alterations.

For Spencer, the shop is a reminder to help our local heroes.

“They gave to me for 20 years, so I’m trying to get back to the departments … give them a good place to be in the community and surrounding areas to get the gear that they need to do the job,” Spencer said.

Grit & Grunt Uniforms and Tactical is working with all the Triad’s first responder agencies to make uniforms and alterations more accessible to the area.

The store is open from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. And is located around the corner of Salem Street and Childers Court.