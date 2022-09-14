WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Former President Donald Trump will be holding a “Save America” rally in Wilmington.

The event will be held on Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Aero Center, located at 1830 Flightline Rd. in Wilmington. The event is open to online registration for tickets. Only up to two tickets per mobile number will be allowed for the event, according to the DonaldJTrump.com website. Tickets are subject to a first come first serve basis, too, the website states.

Trump is expected to speak around 7 p.m. It’s Trump’s second visit to North Carolina in 2022. He was in Selma back in April.

One of the things Trump is expected to do at the rally is stump for candidates in the state running for office. Among them will be U.S. Senate nominee Ted Budd, who Trump endorsed at the North Carolina Republican Convention in Greenville on June 5, 2021. Budd is running against Democrat Cheri Beasley for the seat that is open as current US Sen. Richard Burr is retiring.

“President Donald Trump’s commitment to protecting and promoting American jobs grew our economy and created more and better opportunities for all Americans,” Budd said. “President Trump carried North Carolina twice and Amy Kate and I are thrilled he’s heading back to our great state to get folks fired up as our campaign accelerates into the final stretch.

“And, in the spirit of bipartisanship, we would also welcome Joe Biden to come campaign early and often for Cheri Beasley and personally, and publicly, thank her for supporting his disastrous economic policies.”