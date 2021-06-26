Former student of American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro among those missing after Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WGHP) — A former student of the American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro is among the 159 people still missing after a Florida condo collapsed on Thursday.

Ilan Naibryf was in the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida with his girlfriend, Deborah Berezdivin, and they both remain missing after the collapse, according to his brother.

Naibryf’s family is asking for anyone with contacts in south Florida hospitals to reach out if they have any information about him or Berezdivin.

Firefighters searching the rubble worked through heavy damage and changing conditions in the parking garage.

Overnight, crews pulled three bodies from the pile, bringing the official death toll to four, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

The tower collapsed early Thursday, leaving 159 people unaccounted for, she said. But Friday’s focus remained on finding survivors among the rubble, which is more than 30 feet high.

Crews have heard some tapping and other noises, but Assistant Miami-Dade Fire Chief Raide Jadallah emphasized that the rescuers don’t know whether the sounds are human-made or just caused by the settling of the huge mass of concrete, metal and other belongings lost in the collapse.

“Any time that we hear a sound, we concentrate in that area,” Jadallah said during a news conference Friday morning. “It could be just steel twisting, it could be debris raining down, but not specifically sounds of tapping or sounds of a human voice.”

Crane operators are meticulously picking up large pieces of concrete and other heavy debris from the pile using large claws, creating a sound of crashing glass and metal as they pick up a haul and dump it to the side as crews look on. The cranes periodically come to a pause, allowing firefighters a chance to pick up and remove lighter debris.