RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Raleigh on Wednesday for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd, saying he thinks the United States “is in a lot of trouble.”

The two talked with state Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley during an event at the party’s headquarters six days before the election.

The event came the same day CBS 17 released a new poll showing Budd leading Democrat Cheri Beasley by a margin of 50-45.

“In less than a year-and-a-half, the Biden-Harris administration, an administration that Cheri Beasley would support as a rubber stamp, have literally weakened America at home and abroad,” said Pence.

Pence did not take questions from reporters in the room.

Beasley held a press conference earlier in the day highlighting what’s at stake for women in the election, focusing on issues like abortion access and voting rights.

“This election will decide whether we can protect our rights to make our own decisions for our bodies. And, it will decide whether or not our constitutional freedoms will be protected or whether they are further at risk,” Beasley said.

She also criticized Budd once again for voting not to certify the results of the 2020 election on January 6, as supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol and some said they wanted to hang Mike Pence. Trump endorsed Budd in the Republican primary, helping to propel him to a decisive win.

“And, we’ve seen this attempt to overthrow an election on January 6, which was indeed violent. And, I know that violence under these circumstances or any circumstances is absolutely unacceptable,” said Beasley.

Pence said he thinks North Carolina is going “to lead the way” when it comes to Republicans regaining majorities in the House and Senate. He and Budd did not address the January 6 attack or abortion policy during their Q-and-A with Whatley.

The pair primarily focused on the economy, energy and education policy.

“The truth is everything they have done has driven this economy into a ditch. And, it’s almost like they took a mirror up to our agenda, which was less taxes, less regulation, more American energy, more American trade that puts American jobs and workers first, and they flipped it,” Pence said.

Pence, who has been rumored to be a potential presidential candidate in 2024, did not speak about that possibility Wednesday.

Budd referenced the potential for a red wave election to occur as he encouraged supporters to work to drive more people to the polls. “To make a wave happen, you’ve got to get into the pool and you’ve got to splash,” he said.