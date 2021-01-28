Former Wake County deputy arrested after hours-long standoff, sheriff’s office says

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Wake County deputy was arrested after a four-hour standoff at a Wake Forest home on Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to the home, located along the 11000 block of Jeffreys Lane, around 5 p.m. Wednesday to serve a warrant and a restraining order to Brad Woodlief, a news release said.

Woodlief, who Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry said was a deputy “in a previous administration,” was accused of assaulting his wife earlier in the week.

When contacted by phone, Woodlief “made threats against the safety of the deputies,” Curry said. They believed Woodlief to be armed.

Deputies tried several times to get Woodlief to come out of the house peacefully, but they were unsuccessful. The sheriff’s office dispatched its Tactical Response Team, which entered the house shortly before 9 p.m. Tear gas was used and the standoff ended, the release said.

Woodlief was charged with second-degree kidnapping and assault on a female – communicating threats. He will be taken to the Wake County Detention Center once he’s finished receiving treatment at the hospital, Curry said.