RALEIGH, N.C. — Lisa Purchacki of Lewisville tried her luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Purchacki bought her lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from Circle K on Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons. She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

