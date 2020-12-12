Fort Bragg families get free Christmas trees, holiday meals

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — About 450 trees were given out to military families during the Trees for Troops event at Fort Bragg Friday.

North Carolina farmers donated the Christmas trees and volunteers with the Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers program helped load them into vehicles.

“Soldiers helping soldiers and it really helps to solidify that Christmas spirit and that sense of community that we have out here,” said organizer Lori King.

“This year has been something, but as long as we get through it together that’s all that matters,” said Virgel Cornes, a volunteer with Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers.

“Taking that live tree home it’s amazing,” King said. “It kind of gives us all a good sense of normalcy.”

Also Friday at Fort Bragg, 500 holiday meal kits were given out to soldiers and their families thanks to the 82nd Airborne Division Association, and volunteers like Alicia Burleson.

“We are pretty excited about Christmas this year because my husband was deployed last year,” Burleson said.

“This is going to bring some joy and happiness, that’s all we are hoping for just bring some laughter and joy,” said Chaplain Soojin Chang.