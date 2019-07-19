Fort Bragg families want more help from Trump administration with housing

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Military housing problems are now getting the attention of the White House after the vice president made a visit to Fort Bragg on Wednesday.

For months Tamara Terry, along with several Fort Bragg families, have been speaking out in protest about a military housing problem they say made them sick and forced them out.

“The home we were in before had mold all in the bathrooms, it was under the dishwasher, it was under our dryer, and we didn’t know it,” said Terry.

It’s the reason she says they’ve gone through the military, through lawmakers and lawyers, trying to get the Trump administration to listen up and take action.

“I’ve written letters to the White House, I’ve written letters to the second lady and the first lady, there’s been people go to Congress, there’s been congressional hearings,” said Terry.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence talked to soldiers, telling them about the president’s proposal to spend more money on the military.

“The president proposed the largest defense budget in American history,” said Pence.

When he stepped away from the campaign podium, he spoke with CBS 17.

He was asked whether any of the funding will go towards military housing problems.

“Our expectation is we’re going to continue to support families, I said today this is an administration that understands for most in our Armed Forces our soldiers serve as families,” said Pence.

It was a response the military mother of three, and soon to be four says, isn’t enough.

“For the response to be ‘we’re just gonna continue to support’, well we appreciate your support but quite frankly that’s not gonna fix the issue,” said Terry.

Earlier this year, Fort Bragg officials, and Corvias, the housing company contracted through the military, told us they have taken steps and hired more workers to handle complaints.