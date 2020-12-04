Fort Bragg identifies bodies found in training area as master sergeant, veteran

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Bragg has identified the two bodies found in a training area on Fort Bragg.

The bodies of Master Sgt. William J. Lavigne II and Timothy Dumas, an Army veteran who served at Fort Bragg, were found Wednesday in a training area.

Master Sgt. William J. Lavigne II

“The loss of a Soldier is always tragic,” said Lt. Col. Justin Duvall, commander of HHC, U.S. Army Special Operations Command “Master Sgt. Lavigne dedicated himself to the Army for 19 years and deployed multiple times in the defense of our Nation. Our condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.”

Dumas was 44 years old and a resident of Pinehurst.

Lavigne, 37, enlisted in the Army in 2001.

In 2007, he graduated from the Special Forces Qualification Course and was deployed multiple times to Afghanistan and Iraq in support of the Global War on Terrorism while assigned to U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

Lavigne was awarded several medals and decorations including the Bronze Star Medal with V device; Bronze Star Medal (second award), and Meritorious Service Medal.

Special agents with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is looking into the deaths, Fort Bragg officials said.

A cause of death for either man was not released on Friday. Fort Bragg said their deaths were not related to officials unit training.

Further details were not immediately available.