Fort Bragg soldier charged with brutally beating elderly Moore County couple inside their home

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — An 82nd Airborne Paratrooper is facing multiple charges after an elderly couple was attacked and beaten inside their Southern Pines bed and breakfast on Sunday morning, according to police and Fort Bragg officials.

Duncraig Manor in Southern Pines where the attack occurred (CBS 17)

Jacob Jadon Lee, 25, of Midland, Texas, has been arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault on a female, injury to personal property, and injury to real property, according to police.

The break-in and assault occurred around 3 a.m. at the bed and breakfast on E. Connecticut Avenue, a police report shows. The victims were a 73-year-old male and a 75-year-old female. The police report states that the victims suffered severe lacerations and internal injuries during the attack.

Fort Bragg officials confirmed that Lee is stationed at the base.

The 82nd Airborne sent a statement to CBS 17 regarding Lee’s arrest:

We hold all Paratroopers to the highest standards. We expect all of our Paratroopers to live and abide by the Army values both in and out of uniform, and the majority of our Soldiers uphold those values on a daily basis. The alleged incident that recently took place goes against the moral and ethical standards of the Army and the 82nd Sustainment Brigade as an organization. Currently, this matter is still under investigation and is in the hands of local authorities. However, we take all allegations seriously and have the upmost [sic] confidence in the justice system and believe in due process. Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this unfortunate event and we will continue to pray for those who were injured and their families during this difficult time. 82nd Airborne statement

Police said alcohol was involved in the incident, but they’re unsure if Lee had consumed any drugs prior to the break-in and attack. It’s not clear if Lee and the victims were known to each other.

The suspect acted alone and no one else is being looked at, police said.

Lee is currently being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond pending a court appearance on March 4.