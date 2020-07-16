Fort Bragg soldiers deploy to Texas in fight against COVID-19

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Members of the XVIII Airborne Corps stationed at Fort Bragg deployed to Texas on Wednesday to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 71 soldiers from the 44th Medical Brigade’s, 16th Hospital Center deployed to McAllen, Texas to help FEMA during the pandemic response.

The soldiers’ primary mission will be to aid hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

“We are deploying to provide medical assistance to those hospitals in the McAllen, TX area as they increase their efforts to provide care to COVID-19 patients,” said Lt. Col. Colin Frament, commander 528th Field Hospital.

The 16th Hospital Center was more recently a part of the humanitarian relief effort during Hurricane Marilyn Federal Disaster Relief Operation in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

They were also deployed as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Inherent Resolve.