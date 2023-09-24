RALEIGH, N.C. — Linda Smith of Youngsville tried her luck on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won the first $1 million prize in the new Red Hot Millions game.

Smith bought her lucky ticket from ET’s Quick Stop on N.C. 96 in Youngsville.

When Smith arrived at lottery headquarters Monday, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,503.

Red Hot Millions debuted this month with four $1 million prizes. Three $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $3.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Franklin County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.