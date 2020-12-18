Franklin Graham says President Trump ‘will go down in history as one of the great presidents’

BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina evangelist Franklin Graham says that President Trump will go down in history as “one of the great presidents of our nation.”

In a lengthy Facebook post that has generated more than 500,000 interactions, including more than 64,000 comments, Graham says that Trump brought “peace and prosperity to millions here in the U.S. and around the world”.

“It is unfortunate that many people got confused and made the election about personalities rather than the policies of the candidates,” Graham said in the post.

Graham also listed what he notes as accomplishments by the Trump administration, including what he called Trump’s protection of religious liberty, the president’s standing against “the swamp” and his nominating conservative judges.

“People have asked if I am disappointed about the election. When I think about my answer, I have to say honestly, that I am grateful—grateful to God that for the last four years He gave us a president who protected our religious liberties; grateful for a president who defended the lives of the unborn, standing publicly against abortion and the bloody smear it has made on our nation,” Graham said.

In a previous post, Graham offered prayers to President-elect Joe Biden, drawing ire from many who thought he was shifting support from Trump to Biden.

Graham responded to the naysayers saying “President Donald J. Trump is still our president, and he still has my full support and prayers. After the electoral college voted, with that development I simply felt that it was important to remind everyone that Joe Biden needs to be high on our prayer list.”

At the end of the post, he asked that “God bless First Lady Melania Trump and President Trump’s family as God leads [Trump] to the next chapter in his life.”

Back in November, Graham hosted a worship service with Vice President Mike Pence.