Free COVID-19 testing available for prisons, community corrections and juvenile justice staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Department of Public Safety announced an initiative to make COVID-19 testing available to employees in its Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice (ACJJ).

The plan will provide a direct testing solution for the more than 21,000 employees who work across the state in prisons or juvenile facilities, or in the community supervising juveniles and adult offenders.



The solution provides for free, confidential, flexible, and voluntary COVID-19 testing.

Testing will begin on May 18 at identified FastMed Urgent Care locations throughout the state.

LabCorp will provide employees with results through its secure online portal.

Employees will receive specific information regarding locations, scheduling, and how results will be provided.



ACJJ staff is also working with FastMed to ensure that adequate testing sites are available.

If needed, ACJJ, in consultation with N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will add additional testing resources.



“The continued health and safety of our dedicated staff are our priorities as they bravely carry out our public safety mission through this pandemic,” said ACJJ Chief Deputy Secretary Tim Moose. “We have been committed and actively engaged to offer COVID-19 tests to all of our staff within Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice. I appreciate our staff and partners – FastMed Urgent Care, LabCorp, DHHS, and the State Health Plan – who worked so hard to make this happen.”



This staff testing initiative will make testing available to employees who work for Prisons, Community Corrections, and Juvenile Justice in more than 350 work sites, facilities, office settings, and communities in each of the state’s 100 counties.

This plan allows for the safe continuity of operations and confidentiality for ACJJ staff.