HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hickory Public Schools (HPS) will be providing free breakfast and lunch to all students for the upcoming school year, according to the school district.

This is through a district-wide Community Eligibility Program (CEP) pilot program that HPS is participating in during the 2023-’24 school year.

Students don’t need to apply or pay for anything ahead of time. They also still have the option of buying other items from the cafeteria to go along with the free meals.

The district adds that students who bring a lunch to school can also get a free meal that day.

A complete breakfast meal includes one entrée, milk and two servings of fruit/fruit juice. A complete lunch meal includes one entrée with bread/grain, milk, two servings of fruit and two servings of vegetables.

Students are required to select a fruit or vegetable for the school meal to be complete.

“The HPS School Nutrition Program is always looking at ways to elevate our meal serviced offerings for our customers,” School Nutrition Director Kristen Bealler said. “Currently, many homemade items, such as lasagna, baked spaghetti, and nachos, along with many favorites ranging from retro pizza to mandarin orange chicken, are available.”

Students with special meal needs can also participate in these programs; however, they will have to have a completed 2023-’24 medical statement from their physician for the meals to be covered.

Medical statements can be found on the HPS School Nutrition Page.