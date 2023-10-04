RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Foodies have lots of new options this year at the North Carolina State Fair.
Wednesday, organizers released a list of 55 new foods and where you can find them.
The offerings range from sweet, to savory, to spicy… and a little bizarre!
The N.C. State Fair says you can expect to see the following new foods:
- Dill pickle donut
- Boozie cupcakes and flavor shooters
- Ostrich smashburger
- Butter beer caramel apple
- Strawberry cheesecake slush
- Bacon mac & cheese sundae
- Deep fried gimbap Korean sushi roll
- Little locas empanadas
- Baste sauce and baste seasoning blends
- A taste of vegan
- Candied fruit
- Gourmet candy apples
- Deep fried cinnamon apple bread pudding bites
- Politician fries
- NYC rainbow ices
- Jerk BBQ chicken mac & cheese bowl
- Candied grapes
- Efo riro & fufu
- Bacon-wrapped candied jalapeno pimento cheese sandwich
- Brisket and waffles on a stick
- Steak bombz
- Whole pickles
- Korean honey butter chicken wings
- Snow cheddar chicken
- The morning-after stuffed leg
- The morning-after roll stimulus edition
- Cheddar bacon, Takis fueo and Cotija cheese corn
- Stuffed mini pancakes
- Hot chix walking totchos
- “The Crazy Italian” savory funnel cake
- Cheese pizza cone
- Bacon berry cookie dough on a stick
- Colossal prawn pop
- Pulled pork mac & cheese danish
- Deep fried ribs
- Cherry beef bliss
- Betty’s bouza
- The slop bucket
- Brown sugar fried corn
- Chimney cakes with vanilla ice cream with various fillings and toppings
- Hot chicken smash, dirty mac, hot mac, dirty nachos
- Mr. and Mrs. Young’s spoon corn bread mix
- Cinnamon peach praline cobbler topped with caramel
- Fried caramel apple cow tail
- Cajun style andouille sausage corn dog with Mardi Gras mustard dip
- Rudy’s street corn pizza
- Maple glazed bacon mini donuts on a stick
- Freeze-dried gummy puffs
- Chicharron on a stick and mexi-eggroll with guacamole dipping sauce
- Deep fried dill pickle cheese curds
- Pumpkin spice tea
- Ube and coconut soft serve
- Oreo brownie blast
- Crab and shrimp rangoon with a sweet chili dipping sauce
- Big mac-woody egg roll and churros
- Vitamin energy hydration drink
Click here to download the N.C. State Fair’s Fair Foods Map.
Click here to visit their New Foods Website.
For CBS 17’s latest news about the N.C. State Fair, click here.