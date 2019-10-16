Frozen tuna recalled for possible scombroid poisoning

(WNCT) – The Food and Drug Administration said a U.S. fish company is expanding a recall of products that may contain an ingredient that can cause an allergic reaction.



A post made on the FDA Recalls website said Mical Seafood, Inc. of Cooper City in Florida has voluntarily initiated an expanded recall of frozen tuna products that may have elevated levels of histamine which can cause an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning.



The recalled products include Wild-Caught Yellowfin Tuna Loins, Tuna Poke, Tuna Steaks, Tuna Ground Meat, and Tuna Saku (products of Vietnam).



The products were sold at grocery stores in multiple states including North Carolina.



According to the FDA, the most common symptoms of scombroid fish poisoning are tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; these symptoms usually resolve within several hours without medical intervention.

However, each individual may experience symptoms differently.

If symptoms are severe an individual should seek immediate medical attention for treatment.

Customers who received products with the listed Production Dates of: 04/01/2019 to 05/31/2019 should not consume them.

Inventory should be quarantined until returned to the supplier or to Mical Seafood, Inc.

Customers with questions or concerns may contact the company’s Recall Team: (Jennifer Gonzalez or Margarita Alzugaray) by calling (954) 935-0133, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Time.