FX Vintage Toy Roadshow stops in Raleigh to appraise decades-old toys

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Old toys collecting dust in the attic could be worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Collectors with the FX Vintage Toy Roadshow are looking for toys from the 1980’s, 70’s, 60’s and earlier.

“You could have $1,000 in your hand with just a little box of cars,” said Mark Leinberger, general manager of the FX Vintage Toy Roadshow.

Deborah and Harry Byran were doing spring cleaning and found a collection of old toys, including a Barbie and Ken set complete with outfits, pearl necklace, and a travel case.

“I’ve had the Barbie of course all my life,” said Bryan.

The couple decided to see if Barbie and the gang were worth anything. They brought the set to the FX Vintage Road Show at the Hampton Inn and Suites near Crabtree Valley Mall on Sunday.

“You never know. If you’re not in the business, you don’t really know. It’s important to us, but it just depends on what the collectors want,” Bryan said.

Leinberger says 1960’s era Barbies, particularly the outfits, are hot items for collectors.

“They like the little pieces that are hard to find. The things that get lost in the carpet and end up in the vacuum cleaner. The little shoes, the necklaces, the hats the belts,” he said.

According to Leinberger, He-Man and Transformers from the 1980’s, as well as red line Hot Wheels can go for big bucks.

Bryan’s 1961 Barbie set was valued at nearly $300.

“We were happy to get what we could,” said Bryan.

The roadshow continues Monday from 10:00am to 5:30pm. Leinberger says he’s happy to turn memories into money.

“If you’re not sure about it come bring it in anyway, we’ll be happy to tell you what we have,” he said.