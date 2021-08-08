Gambling machines seized during arcade raid in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Multiple staff are expected to be charged and a number of gambling machines were seized during a Rowan County raid on an arcade this week, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

Deputies executed a warrant at Fishzilla Arcade, located at 1812 East Innes Street in Salisbury, on Thursday.

Documents, gambling machines, a money counter, and about $19,000 in cash were seized.

A two-year investigation has shown that the business is not operating as a legal arcade and that the operators have made profits in the millions and have not been paying state or federal taxes. The transactions made are cash transactions under the table, according to the police report.

Drug trafficking, robbery, and illegal possession of guns are all being investigated at the businesses. No customers have been arrested. One manager and two cashiers are expected to be charged, deputies said.

This is the second time the business has been raided in the last five months.