Garner man charged after teen dies in hit and run in Fuquay-Varina, police say

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – A Garner man has been charged following a fatal hit and run that killed a teenager early Sunday morning, police say.

Authorities say around 5 a.m., a passerby saw a body on the side of the road in the 2900 block of North Main Street near Inline Auto Sales and notified police.

Officers arrived to find the body on the side of the road along with vehicle debris, including a passenger-side mirror.

Gerlin Efrain Murillo Garcia, 17, of Fuquay-Varina was later identified by police as the person who died.

Police were searching for 2002-2006 Silver Chrysler Sebring or Dodge Stratus with passenger-side damage.

Later Sunday morning, authorities located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart in Fuquay-Varina. An officer patrolling the parking lot found the vehicle. A suspect was also taken into custody.

Nicholas David Bunch, 37, of Garner, was charged with felony hit and run and is currently being processed at Wake County Detention Center, according to police.



“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to all that have been impacted by today’s tragic incident,” police said in a statement on Facebook.

Traffic was delayed in the area Sunday morning due to the investigation but has since cleared.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the Fuquay-Varina Police Department immediately at 919-552-3191 or email fvpolicetips@fuquay-varina.org.

The incident remains under investigation.