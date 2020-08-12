Gaston County man charged with first-degree rape, 5 victims identified

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lenior man has been charged with multiple felonies involving sex offenses committed against children, according to Gaston County Police.

Christopher Gordon Johnson, 49, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sex offense with a child, first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree statutory rape of a child, two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense with a child, and five counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The charges stem from an investigation opened by the Gaston County Police after a victim came forward. As a result of the investigation, five total victims were identified. The offenses took place from 1996 through 2008. All of the victims are now adults, police said.

Johnson is currently incarcerated in the Gaston County Jail being held on a $1 million bond.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. B.T. Dalton at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.