RALEIGH, N.C. — Yolunda Shannon of Belmont tried her luck on a $2 Mega Millions ticket and won a $1 million prize in last Friday’s drawing.

Shannon bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion on Highland Street in Mount Holly.

She matched numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The $1 million prize was one of three won in last Friday’s drawing with the other two wins occurring in California.

Shannon claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $712,501.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing offers a $640 million jackpot, or $328 million in cash. The jackpot ranks as the seventh largest in the game’s history. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Mega Millions is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games like Mega Millions make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $14.9 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Gaston County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.