RALEIGH, N.C. — Rose Brooks of Gastonia took a chance on a $3 Power Play ticket and won a $100,000 prize in the Sept. 25 Powerball drawing.

Brooks bought her lucky ticket from S&D Food Mart on East Garrison Boulevard in Gastonia. She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. Her prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim her prize and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,277.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a $925 million jackpot, or $432.4 million in cash. The jackpot represents the fourth largest in Powerball history.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

