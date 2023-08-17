GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities serving warrants in northeast Gastonia Wednesday afternoon forced a church to cancel evening activities.
The incident began around noon on the 2100 block of Auten Road near Acapulco Drive; the street was barricaded just beyond Grace Baptist Church.
Officials said the subject barricaded himself after negotiators tried to get him to surrender. The man stopped communicating, and that’s when tactical deployed, which led to his surrender.
The church said on Facebook that all Wednesday night services are canceled.
“Thank God no one was injured!” the church wrote. “Thank you for the prayers.”