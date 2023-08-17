GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities serving warrants in northeast Gastonia Wednesday afternoon forced a church to cancel evening activities.

The incident began around noon on the 2100 block of Auten Road near Acapulco Drive; the street was barricaded just beyond Grace Baptist Church.

Officials said the subject barricaded himself after negotiators tried to get him to surrender. The man stopped communicating, and that’s when tactical deployed, which led to his surrender.

We’re at a police situation on Auten Rd. in Gastonia. Little info from police, but we just watched a SWAT truck coming out of the neighborhood.



A local church posted online that it’s a hostage situation. It’s parking lot has become the command center. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/4eO6tBJY9F — 𝕄𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤 (@MorganFrancesTV) August 16, 2023

The church said on Facebook that all Wednesday night services are canceled.

“Thank God no one was injured!” the church wrote. “Thank you for the prayers.”