GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Honey Hunters baseball team filed for bankruptcy Tuesday, according to team officials, following a season of financial issues.

The independent minor league team filed for reorganization under its managing company, NC Gas House Gang LLC. According to the filing document, the team owes $4 million between loans and outstanding payments and has -$721 in its checking account.

The news comes after a lawsuit was filed last month against the team citing delinquency and late payments. The filing lists significant tax debts: $140,000 to the N.C. Department of Revenue and $126,000 to the Internal Revenue Service.

The largest creditors is BKK Sports, the Atlantic League founder’s company, at $1.1 million.

The team’s chief operating officer admitted to cash flow problems in July and was in debt with the city of Gastonia for nearly $90,000 before paying in full a few weeks later. There were additional delays for off-duty officers who were specifically hired to work security.

The team said in a statement they’re working to continue operations:

“NC Gas House Gang, LLC’s legal counsel team is fully engaged and is working to address our legal matters, including filing for reorganization in order to continue our operations. We remain committed to providing family-friendly and affordable entertainment in the region. Again, given that this is a legal affair, we are limited in what information we can share at this current time.”

After losing $704,00 in its inaugural season, the team has improved on its budget, but was still $299,000 in the red for the first 10 months of 2023.

The team has played at CaroMont Health Park since 2021. Despite the financial peril during the 2023 season, the team still advanced to the Atlantic League Championship series.

The Honey Hunters make a big cut in marketing and promotions last season. In 2022, the they spent nearly $143,000 in that department, then decreased that figure to $38,000 in 2023.

Meanwhile, the team’s merchandise sales have dropped since its inception. There was $258,000 in sales in 2021 and only $79,000 two years later.

The City of Gastonia also released a statement acknowledging the filing:

“The City of Gastonia is aware that the NC Gas House Gang LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, December 1st in the State of Maryland. The City is working with its legal team to answer the filing and also to ensure that the ballpark is secure. The City will continue discussions with the Atlantic League in preparation for the 2024 baseball season.”