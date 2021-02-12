Gastonia man in custody after threatening to kill President Biden, investigators say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Gastonia man is in custody after investigators said he made several threats against President Joe Biden.

David Kyle Reeves, 27, appeared before a Federal Judge on Thursday, Feb. 11. Court documents said he contacted the White House several times between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1, 2021, and made the threats.

The criminal complaint said Secret Service agents contacted him on Feb. 1 about the threats.

Investigators said that’s when Reeves continued to make threats against the President and the Secret Service. On Thursday morning, Feb. 11, a judge ordered him to remain in custody.

Reeves made the following statements to U.S. Secret Service:

“I’m going to kill all of you, because I’m capable.”

“I’m going to come kill the President.”

“I’m going to kill the Secret Service, because I own this whole planet.”

Reeves reportedly requested the U.S. Secret Service to come pick him up, and take him to the White House so he can punch the President in the face, sit in his chair, and stay there until he dies.

According to investigators, when asked how he would accomplish his goals, Reeves said he had robbed a house when he was 15 and stole 20 guns, and he would do it again, and then find transportation to Washington, D.C. to kill everyone.

If convicted, Reeves could get five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The Secret Service continues to investigate this case.