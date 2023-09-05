GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Gibsonville farm gearing up for fall almost didn’t have a fall season because of a weekend fire.

Dozens of firefighters from several fire departments responded to put out the flames but not before it did some damage.

“It was thankful that it wasn’t anything more,” said Drew Gerringer, manager at Gerringer’s Greenhouse.

Gerringer’s Greenhouse in Gibsonville has been in business for around 40 years.

Gerringer’s grandparents started the farm, and firefighters helped preserve that legacy by putting out a fast-moving fire.

Someone banging on their front door woke the Gerringers up around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

“We didn’t get their name … knocking on our door, beating on the door, yelling … ‘The woods are on fire,’” Gerringer said.

Within minutes, around 30 firefighters from several departments started putting out the blaze.

“We received a call … to a truck to respond, and it was upgraded to a structure fire,” McLeansville Fire Chief Tommy Gregory said.

“We were out for several hours hauling water back and forth from different hydrants and getting water to the scene. So it was a lot of cleanup,” Fire District 28 Chief Kenny Apple said.

A two-story barn was burned down to the foundation, a cabin was also destroyed and two trailers they use for their seasonal hayride were also significantly damaged.

The fire nearly spread to the field where Gerringer’s Greenhouse hosts its annual Christmas light show and runs hayrides in the fall and winter just a few feet away.

“Volunteer firefighters were able to get here and start putting the water on the fire and getting it knocked down … so it didn’t spread any further,” Gerringer said.

Despite Gerringer’s Greenhouse losing two structures and two trailers used for their fall and winter hayrides, they are still planning to open as planned for their fall season on Sept. 16.

They will offer pumpkins, fall flowers, yard games for kids and hayrides. They said they have received an outpouring of support from the community and are getting help with needed equipment ahead of opening day.