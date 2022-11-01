OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — A young girl died after being hit in Oak Ridge on Monday night while trick-or-treating, according to an NC Highway Patrol news release.

Around 7 p.m., two 14-year-old girls were walking in the area of Haw River Road and Apple Grove Road with their backs to traffic when they were both hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban SUV.

One of the girls was deemed OK on the scene, and the other, Aliyah Thornhill, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

She “succumbed from injuries she received during the collision,” troopers say.

Troopers determined that the driver, a 35-year-old Oak Ridge woman, was not impaired, and speed was not a contributing factor.

Troopers are not pursuing charges against the driver.

She stopped at the scene of the crash and rendered aid to the girls until EMS arrived, the release says.

Aliyah’s father released the following statement to FOX8 on Tuesday afternoon: