FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they’re investigating after a girl was shot early Sunday morning in Fayetteville.

Officers said they responded around 1:15 a.m. to the 4300 block of Bragg Blvd. in reference to a shots-fired call.

When they arrived, they said they found one person shot in the leg.

That person was taken to the hospital, according to the police department.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said investigators placed at least 20 evidence markers in the area, most of them for shell casings.

Police told our crew that the shooting happened at a club with more than 50 teenagers in attendance.

(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

They said they were not sure if the location is a legitimate business because there were no markings on the outside of the building that would indicate it is a club for teenagers.

Police later said that people were attending a birthday party inside the business. There were people outside of the building when shots were fired outside, according to a Fayetteville police news release.

A girl was taken to a local hospital by other attendees, after suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department.