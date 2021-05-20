GoDurham bus jumps curb, hits and kills woman on sidewalk

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A GoDurham bus was pulling into a station when it jumped the curb and hit a woman standing on the sidewalk, killing her, police said.

Just after 12:30 p.m., the bus was pulling into Gate A at the bus station at 515 W. Pettigrew St. when it jumped the curb, police said.

Lawanda Gail Rigsbee, 56, of Durham was standing on the sidewalk when the bus hit her.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

The bus driver suffered serious injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

