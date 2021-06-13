Goldsboro Fire Department veteran named new fire chief

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro firefighter with 25 years of experience with the department has been named the city’s new fire chief.

Ron Stempien (Goldsboro)

Ron Stempien was selected out of 51 candidates for the job. He currently serves as Assistant Chief of Support Services for the Goldsboro Fire Department.

He started with GFD in 1996 as a firefighter and was promoted to fire engineer in 1998, a fire captain in 2004, and assistant chief in 2019.

Before 1996, Stempien served for four years in the United States Air Force as a fire protection specialist.

“I am humbled for the opportunity to serve as the next fire chief of Goldsboro. I look forward to continuing to work with the employees of the Goldsboro Fire Department and the citizens to embody the mission, vision and values of the City of Goldsboro,” Stempien said.

Stempien is from Detroit and earned an associate’s degree in Emergency Preparedness from Nash Community College. He will receive a bachelor’s degree in Public and Non-Profit Administration in December 2021 from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Stempien holds numerous specialized fire-related certifications, has received an array of awards during his military and firefighting career, and he is active in several associations.

Stempien’s start date is June 30.