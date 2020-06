GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Community members came together in Gates County Wednesday evening for a march, promoting peace, love and unity.

The march began at 6 p.m. at the Gates County Community Center and ended at the Fire Tower.

Organizers Kenneth Rountree, Jr. and Rev. William Wiggins, Jr. along with Gates County Schools Superintendent Dr. Barry Williams and Sheriff Ray Campbell march with the crowd.

Attendees tell WAVY News 10 the “Good Character Unity March” was a peaceful event.