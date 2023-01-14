CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday turned out to be a very lucky day for someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Charlotte.

The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte and won $1 million The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

The $1 million prize in North Carolina became one of 14 won nationally as lottery players tried their luck at the second-highest jackpot in the history of the game. Two other tickets in North Carolina won a $10,000 prize. One was sold at the Food Lion on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh and the other at the Handy House on Arendell Street in Morehead City.

The $1.35 billion jackpot went to one lucky ticket sold in Maine. Mega Millions players have won jackpots on Friday the 13th seven times.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot resets to $20 million as an annuity prize or $10.7 million cash. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

North Carolinians can play for a $404 million jackpot – $211.7 million cash – in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise on average more than $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties last year, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.