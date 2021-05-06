Good Samaritan helps take down suspect who fled multi-vehicle crash on Capital Blvd, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A good Samaritan helped take down a suspect who ran from the scene of a major crash on Capital Boulevard on Monday.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard at Trawick Road and involved at least five vehicles, police said.

The good Samaritan chased down the suspect who police believe caused the crash.

Two people were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported all southbound lanes are closed and delays persisting in the northbound lanes.

CBS 17 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as it develops.