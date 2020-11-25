Gov. Cooper adjusts retail rules ahead of Black Friday shopping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many retailers are expecting this Black Friday to look different from years’ past.

“This year I expect a lot more people will want to stay home and shop from the convenience of their own home,” said Mary Michele Nidiffer, owner of Style Finder in Raleigh.

At Style Finder, they’re maximizing their online sales with social media and an app.

“It’s been different, but it’s working well,” said Nidiffer.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Gov. Roy Cooper’s requiring all businesses have workers and guests wear face masks.

“I don’t think we’ve had anybody come in here without a mask. They get it. They want to be safe and we want to keep them safe,” said Nidiffer.

The governor’s also requiring any retail business with more than 15,000 square feet of interior space have an employee responsible for checking face coverings at entrances. They also need to enforce capacity limits. That means some chain drugstores, large supermarkets, and supercenters.

Some businesses, like Trader Joe’s in Raleigh, already have someone doing this.

Others, like TJ Maxx and Target, said that will fall under their holiday protocol.

Whether it’s a small boutique or a supercenter, retailers said they’re pushing for everyone’s safety.

“I want to get back to normal just as much as anyone else, but I also want to be safe, I want to be healthy and I don’t want to put anyone’s lives in jeopardy,” said Nidiffer.