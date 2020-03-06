Gov. Cooper announces $5,000 reward for arrest in shooting death of Greensboro woman

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced the state is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of a Greensboro woman.

On March 3, 2019, at approximately 4:35 p.m., Greensboro police responded to the intersection of Patton Avenue and South Elm-Eugene Street after reports of shots being fired in the area.

Upon arrival, police located a vehicle that had crashed into the fence in the area of South Elm-Eugene and Concord streets.

Greensboro police said Carolyn Rose Tiger, 26, was involved in a minor crash with another car near Meadowview Drive. The other car followed Tiger down South Elm-Eugene Street, then blocked her car in at Patton Avenue. Police say the driver got out of the car, grabbed a rifle from the trunk and opened fire.

Tiger was driving with two young children in the back seat. She was hit by gunfire and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police said the suspect was driving a light blue Hyundai.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Greensboro police at (336) 373-2085.