Gov. Cooper announces additional $40 million COVID relief for small businesses

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Some North Carolina small businesses that have experienced extraordinary disruption to their operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic may benefit from a $40 million relief program to help offset fixed costs like rent, mortgage interests and utility bills, Governor Roy Cooper announced today.

The N.C. Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief (MURR), administered by the North Carolina Department of Commerce, can provide up to $20,000 in relief funds per qualifying business location.

Business applicants from certain industry sectors that have not been able to operate during the COVID period may apply for up to two of their business locations.

Applicants can apply for up to four months of mortgage interest or rent expenses, and utility expenses.

The help offers relief for some of the fixed costs a business cannot easily control on its own.

Applications to the program should open next week and will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants must certify that they were closed during the period April 1 through July 31, 2020; they expect to be able to operate after the COVID crisis has passed; and they have not been reimbursed by any other federal source for the expenses for which they seek reimbursement through this program.

Eligible applicants include:

Amusement parks

Banquet Halls (with catering staff)

Bars, taverns, night clubs, cocktail lounges

Bingo parlors

Bowling alleys/centers

Dance halls

Indoor fitness and recreation centers

Motion picture/movie theaters (except drive-ins)

Museums

The Department of Commerce will begin accepting applications soon.

Business leaders can learn about the MURR program by registering for one of the free educational webinars offered by the Department of Commerce over the next two weeks.

For the webinar schedule and additional information on the program, visit www.nccommerce.com/murr.