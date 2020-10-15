Gov. Cooper announces applications open for new rent, utility assistance program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper announced that applications are now being accepted for N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program, which will assist eligible low- and- moderate-income renters experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

The new program seeks to promote housing stability during the ongoing pandemic by providing rent and utility assistance to prevent evictions and utility disconnections.

The HOPE Program will provide $117 million for rent and utility assistance for renters who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, have a current household income that is 80 percent of the area median income or lower, and are behind on their rent or utilities when they apply.

Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at nc211.org/hope.

Applicants who cannot access the online application can also call 2-1-1 and speak with a program representative, who will assist the caller through the application on the phone.

Callers can reach 2-1-1 Monday-Friday between 7 am and 6 pm.

Renters can apply for utility assistance, rent assistance or both programs. Rent assistance is paid to the landlord on behalf of the applicant.

This includes overdue and future rent payments, for up to six months.

At least one month’s rent must be overdue at the time of application.

Utility payments will be made directly to the utility provider for up to six months of past-due essential utilities, such as electricity, water, sewer/wastewater, natural gas, and propane.

For more information about the HOPE Program, visit nc211.org/hope.