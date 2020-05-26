Gov. Cooper announces COVID-19 funds disbursed to counties for public health, essential services

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper announced that $85.4 million in federal funds provided for COVID-19 relief to counties will be disbursed this week.

Three large counties, Guilford, Mecklenburg and Wake, have already received funds directly from the federal government, and 59 other counties that have completed certification will receive funds this week from the state-administered Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) that was passed by Congress.

Counties are encouraged to support municipalities with the funding as needed.

Though the federal government did not require that the state share any of the $3.56 billion in the CRF to North Carolina local governments, Governor Cooper’s COVID-19 budget proposal recommended $300 million be allocated to counties and municipalities.

The unanimously approved and bipartisan budget that Governor Cooper signed included $150 million for counties that have the flexibility to share monies with their municipalities as county commissioners deem appropriate.

The full distribution of funds is listed here by county, along with instructions to counties about how the funds may be used.

By state law, the 97 remaining counties will receive a base amount of $250,000, with more distributed by population.

The quick disbursement of funds was coordinated by the state Office of State Budget and Management and the new North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NC PRO).

NC PRO is a temporary office that coordinates and oversees funds made available through federal and state COVID-19 recovery legislation, including the CRF.

The office offers technical assistance for entities that receive funds and ensures proper reporting and accounting of all funds.

The office will also work on the state’s economic recovery and strategic plan as North Carolina rebuilds from this pandemic.

For questions about how CRF funds may be used, go to the NCPRO website for more information.