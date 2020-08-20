Gov. Cooper announces grants to rural communities to attract new jobs, more than $103 million in private investment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved 18 grant requests to local governments totaling $4,847,243, Governor Roy Cooper announced.

The requests include commitments to create a total of 590 jobs, 296 of which were previously announced.

The public investment in these projects will attract more than $103 million in private investment.

The RIA approved 15 grant requests under the state’s Building Reuse Program in three categories:

Vacant Building Category

Carteret County: A $200,000 grant will support the reuse of a 100,000-square-foot building in Newport. Bally Refrigerated Boxes, Inc., a manufacturer of walk-in coolers, freezers and refrigerated warehouses, plans to locate operations at the facility. The project is set to create 49 jobs with an investment of $3,434,903 by the company.

Town of Hookerton (Greene County): A $55,000 grant will support the reuse of three buildings, totaling 11,825 square feet. Unifab, Inc., a company that manufactures, distributes and sells cargo lifts, plans to locate in the buildings, while creating 10 jobs and investing $56,703 in the project.

City of Wilson (Wilson County): A $150,000 grant will support the reuse of a 2,965-square-foot building, a former drug store. North State Consulting, LLC, will make this location its headquarters office. The company, which specializes in working with technology companies to help bring their products to market, expects to create 18 jobs and invest $270,000 in this project.

Existing Business Building Category

Lenoir County: A $75,000 grant will support the expansion a building in Kinston. Additive America, Inc., a contract manufacturer that produces 3D-printed prosthetics and personal protective equipment, plans to add 5,000 square feet to the existing facility to help fulfill large client orders. The company expects to add nine jobs and invest $1,245,000 in this project.

Onslow County: A $230,000 grant will support the renovation of a 191,000-square-foot building in Hubert that is occupied by Waterline Systems, Inc. The company, which manufactures welded aluminum and steel boats and barges, plans to expand its operations at this location, creating an expected 23 jobs while investing $289,900 in the project.

Rural Health Category

Town of Glen Alpine (Burke County): A $60,000 grant will support the construction of a new, 3,080-square-foot building. Silver Creek Family Practice, PLLC, a medical practice that serves patients from infants to senior citizens, has outgrown its current space and plans to construct this new facility. The project is set to create six jobs and attract $502,948 in private investment.

Macon County: A $70,000 grant will support the reuse of a vacant, 3,300-square-foot building in Franklin. Hospice House Foundation, Inc., an inpatient facility that offers hospice and palliative care, home care, care navigation, and clinical research, is set to add a facility at this location. The organization, which currently has nine facilities throughout North Carolina, expects to create seven jobs and invest $4,500,000 in this project.

The RIA approved one request under the state’s federally-funded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) – Economic Development program:

Town of Norwood (Stanly County): A $250,000 grant will support the reuse of an 8,000-square-foot building that will become home to CYES Factory, an east coast location for the Jalisco Tortilla Factory. The company plans to produce non-GMO and organic tortillas at this location. Renovations supported by the grant will impact the roof, HVAC, electrical, plumbing and flooring. The project is expected to create 12 jobs and attract private investment in the amount of $400,000.

The RIA approved two requests under the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account program:

Columbus County: An $866,983 grant will help the County provide increased water flow to Helena Chemical Company, which recently completed a move to a new 40-acre site located in the Southeast Regional Park. The water service improvement will also open an additional 130 acres for future economic development at the other end of the park, which is already served by sewer, electric, gas and rail.

Vance County: A $190,260 grant will assist the County in the completion of sewer and road infrastructure at the county’s premier industrial park. These infrastructure improvements will help make the 84-acre site a viable economic development target.

For additional information about N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, visit www.nccommerce.com/rd.