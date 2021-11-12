Gov. Cooper announces pardon for Dontae Sharpe

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Friday, Governor Roy Cooper granted a Pardon of Innocence for Montoyae Dontae Sharpe.

Mr. Sharpe’s pardon application was thoroughly reviewed by the Office of Executive Clemency, the Office of the General Counsel and the Governor.

“I have carefully reviewed Montoyae Dontae Sharpe’s case and am granting him a Pardon of Innocence,” said Governor Cooper. “Mr. Sharpe and others who have been wrongly convicted deserve to have that injustice fully and publicly acknowledged.”

Read the full pardon order for Montoyae Dontae Sharpe.

This pardon makes Sharpe eligible to file a claim under North Carolina law, which allows compensation to persons wrongly convicted of felonies.

Sharpe was convicted in the 1994 murder of George Radcliffe. Attorney’s for Sharpe argued that false testimony sent their client to prison for 25 years. Sharpe maintained his innocence in the death of Radcliffe.

He was released from prison in 2019.