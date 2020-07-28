Gov. Cooper announces statewide curfew on the sale of alcohol at restaurants starting Friday

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) With actions to slow the spread of COVID-19 beginning to have impact, Governor Roy Cooper is doubling down on prevention measures with Executive Order 153 stopping the sale of alcoholic drinks in restaurants, breweries, wineries, and distilleries on Friday at 11 pm.

North Carolina bars that are currently closed will remain closed.

This order will take effect on July 31.

The order will not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores or other entities permitted to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption.

Local governments that have implemented orders that end alcohol sales before 11 pm or that apply to other entities remain in effect.

Also today, NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen gave an update on North Carolina’s data trends.

Dr. Cohen explained that while North Carolina’s numbers appear to be stabilizing, officials need more time to watch the data and current levels of cases and hospitalizations remain high.