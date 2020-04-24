Gov. Cooper announces students, educators will not return to school for the remainder of this school year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper announced that public schools in North Carolina will remain closed for normal operations for the remainder of this school year.

Schools were originally scheduled to be closed through May 15 and students are currently continuing their school work via various remote learning methods.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson said that while there was hope schools could eventually reopen this school year, the current COVID-19 situation in North Carolina does not make that possible.

“Teachers, staff, and students were hopeful that they could return to the classroom, but that is just not practical at this point,” said Superintendent Johnson. “However, I want to assure everyone that this will not be the new normal. While this crisis has forced us to be reactive over the last month, plans for next school year are already underway and will be proactive. We will share more on these proactive measures soon.”

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has continued to work to ensure that students and families have the resources they need.

This includes providing ways to get instructional materials to students but also making sure they have access to things such as proper nutrition.

DPI has been working closely with local school districts to provide whatever assistance they might need during this time.