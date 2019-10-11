Gov. Cooper asks federal agency to grant disaster declaration

RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is asking the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to grant a disaster declaration for North Carolina counties affected by Hurricane Dorian.



In a letter sent on Friday to the SBA, Governor Cooper asked the agency to grant a disaster declaration for NC counties that were affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Governor Cooper’s office said the request is the first step to establish a state relief program for small businesses after FEMA denied North Carolina’s request for Individual Assistance for Carteret, Dare, Hyde and New Hanover Counties on October 8th.

If granted, the declaration would provide low-interest disaster loans to people affected by Hurricane Dorian, and it would be the first piece of a state-managed relief program for Dorian’s victims.



The request is for assistance to affected individuals and businesses in Carteret, Dare, Hyde, New Hanover, and all contiguous counties.

Following the SBA declaration, Governor Cooper intends to sign an order for state-funded individual assistance which would provide grants to supplement SBA loans for Dorian affected individuals and businesses.



The state will then open disaster recovery centers in affected counties for people to apply for SBA loans and state grants.