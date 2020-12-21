Gov. Cooper, Dr. Cohen tour Duke Health to see frontline workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen toured the Duke University School of medicine and watched Duke Health frontline workers receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

On Dec. 14, Duke Health received one of the North Carolina’s first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. They have been in short supply, but the Food and Drug Administration authorized Moderna’s vaccine.

“For months, our health care workers have sacrificed so much to care for COVID-19 patients, and seeing some of them receive this vaccine is a huge relief and a major step forward in our fight against COVID-19,” Cooper said in the news release.

North Carolina is set to receive 175,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine. Long-term care facilities and nursing homes are next in line to receive vaccines. They should begin that process on Dec. 28.

“It’s a huge relief to see our health care workers who have been caring for COVID-19 patients get their vaccine. While we still have a long way to go, we are witnessing the promise of better days ahead,” Cohen said in the news release.

The Durham County Department of Public Health said Monday it received a shipment of 3,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine.