Gov. Cooper encourages North Carolinians without health insurance to enroll before Dec. 15

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper encouraged North Carolinians who do not have health insurance to enroll for 2020 coverage through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace at HealthCare.gov.

He also encouraged those who had coverage through the Marketplace in 2019 to use HealthCare.gov to take action and keep their coverage for 2020.

“The federal Health Insurance Marketplace is open for sign up starting today, and all North Carolinians who need coverage should carefully consider that as an option,” said Governor Cooper. We know too many hardworking North Carolinians fall into the coverage eligibility gap, which is why we should expand Medicaid and help nearly 500,000 North Carolinians get access to affordable health insurance.”

The federal Marketplace is a way for people to find health coverage that meets their needs and fits their budget.

At HealthCare.gov, North Carolinians can compare plans based on price, benefits and other features. Importantly, coverage cannot be denied because of pre-existing or chronic conditions like cancer or diabetes.

Health care through the federal Marketplace lets North Carolinians go to a doctor for regular check-ups and sick visits.

Every health plan in the federal Marketplace offers essential health benefits, including doctor visits, preventive care, hospitalization, prescriptions and more.

“Access to high-quality medical care helps people live better lives, whether it is needed for preventative care or when they are hurt or ill,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen, M.D. I encourage people without health coverage to sign up for affordable coverage through the federal Marketplace to safeguard their own health and their family’s health.”

Those applying for health insurance through the Marketplace will know their costs before enrolling.

Most people who sign up for coverage get help paying for their premiums and may also be able to get help with copayments and deductibles.

Enrollment for the federal Marketplace ends December 15.

Those who had coverage for 2019 through HealthCare.gov, should log in to their Marketplace account as soon as possible to review their options for 2020.

Factsheets on the Marketplace are available in English and Spanish.

North Carolinians seeking free, in-person assistance with enrollment can also visit the NC Navigator Consortium to find a local application assister or call the toll-free NC Navigator Helpline at 1-855-733-3711.