Gov. Cooper holds roundtable on need for significant pay raises, more respect for educators

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Cooper met with teachers in Durham to talk about the need for a significant pay raise.

They discussed the need for more classroom resources and the need for a decent raise to keep North Carolina competitive for high-quality good teachers.

“Teachers are responsible for setting up students for success and creating a brighter future for our state,” Governor Cooper said. “We must show respect for these professionals and their support staff, and that means finding a way to give all education staff a decent pay raise that reflects how much we value the work they do every day.”

The legislature adjourned last week without passing a pay raise for educators, who have been working for months without a salary increase while other state employees received one earlier this year.

“All the North Carolina teachers I’ve worked with put in so much effort, in and outside the classroom, to make sure their students feel supported and prepared for the future,” said Brogden Middle School principal Dr. Sheldon Lanier. “They need more support from the state and a salary that doesn’t require them to get second and third jobs to make ends meet.”

Governor Cooper has repeatedly encouraged GOP legislators to work on a fair teacher salary compromise independent of any other budget items.

Last Friday, the Governor sent a letter to Senator Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, inviting them to negotiate a teacher salary bill before the legislature left Raleigh.

The Governor proclaimed November 18-22 as American Education Week to recognize how important teachers and public schools are to the success of North Carolina.

A substantial salary increase is needed to attract and retain the best teachers and keep North Carolina’s education system competitive.

The Governor’s compromise budget proposal gives teachers an average 8.5% raise over two years and a 5% salary increase for non-certified school staff, like teacher assistants, bus drivers, and custodians.

It also includes more funding for classroom supplies and guarantees a school construction bond.