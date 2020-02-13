Gov. Cooper leads roundtable on economic growth, NC growing workforce initiatives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper met with business leaders, workforce development representatives, and local community colleges and university administrators to discuss economic development in North Carolina.

Governor Cooper and his office have recruited and announced more than 62,000 jobs.

More than 6,923 were announced in Mecklenburg County, along with $539 million in investment.

“Companies come to North Carolina and choose to grow here because of our talented and educated workforce,” said Governor Cooper. “Partnerships among business, schools, and government are how North Carolina continues to prepare workers for fulfilling careers and make our state a place businesses want to call home.”

The event focused on employers’ needs, workforce development and career services.

Participants discussed ways the state, employers, and community colleges and universities can partner on education attainment and job growth in the state.

Governor Cooper was joined by representatives from Honeywell, Chime Solutions, Ernst & Young, Lending Tree, AvidXchange, Stratifyd, and Allstate. Mayor Vi Lyles, Central Piedmont Community College President Kandi Deitemeyer, Charlotte Works President Danielle Frazier, UNC Charlotte Chancellor Phil Dubois, Johnson C. Smith University Director of STEM Innovation Terik Tidwell and local career services directors also participated in the event.