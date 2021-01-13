Gov. Cooper mobilizes NC National Guard for deployment in Raleigh, DC

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper takes the oath of office to be sworn in for his second term on Saturday morning. The ceremony has limited in-person attendance due to COVID-19.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has mobilized approximately 550 North Carolina National Guardsmen to assist with upcoming security needs in Washington, DC and North Carolina, officials announced Wednesday.

A press release states Cooper mobilized approximately 350 National Guard personnel for duty in North Carolina, beginning this weekend “to support state and local authorities and protect the well-being of residents, property, and the right to peacefully assemble and protest.”

At the request of federal authorities, North Carolina will also send 200 National Guard personnel to assist civil authorities and local law enforcement in Washington, DC prior to and during the Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday. Officials said this deployment is in addition to an already-planned 10-person joint communications team working to support the inauguration. The Guard will be deployed for approximately seven to eight days. This decision is based on threats of significant large-scale protests in D.C., officials said.

“Ongoing security concerns in Washington, DC and state capitals around the nation following last week’s attack on the US Capitol must be taken seriously, and I will deploy necessary resources to keep North Carolinians safe. I have spoken with state and federal authorities and thank the men and women of the North Carolina National Guard for their continued service to our state and nation,” Cooper said.