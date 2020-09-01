Gov. Cooper: N.C. to move to Phase 2.5 starting Friday; gyms can open at 30% capacity

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

(WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper has announced that North Carolina will move into Safer At Home Phase 2.5 starting Friday at 5 p.m.

The limits on mass gatherings will increase to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

Playgrounds will be allowed to open.

Museums and aquariums can open at 50 percent capacity.

Gyms and indoor exercise facilities, such as yoga studios, martial arts, and rock climbing, as well as skating rinks, bowling alleys, indoor basketball, volleyball etc., may open at 30% capacity.

The age requirement for mask wearing will include children down to age 5.

Capacity limits at restaurants and personal care businesses like hair and nail salons will stay the same.

For all of these, there will be additional safety measures required.

Some places will remain closed including bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment and amusement parks.

Large venues will still be subject to the mass gathering limits.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.